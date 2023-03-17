A total of 525 runners registered for the 18th annual Run Through Time marathon, half marathon and 2-mile fun run Saturday morning.
In a field of 198 marathon runners, Morgan Elliot claimed first with a time of 3 hours, 3 minutes, 28.4 seconds. Taylor Stack took second in 3:07:56.8.
The first female to cross the finish line was Imogen Ainsworth, who placed 15th overall at 3:55:03.0.
Of the 233 runners in the half marathon, Salidan Kenny Wilcox took first, clocking in at 1:48:23.6. Kreg Flowers placed second at 1:50:21.1.
Kylah Ricks, the first female finisher, placed 10th overall, coming in at 2:04:59.9.
Of the 43 2-mile fun run participants, Alison Rudy finished first, in 13 minutes, 29.2 seconds. Jackson Dean was second at 14:50.2, and Michael Wigge placed third at 15:20.2.
A slight drizzle began as runners gathered at the base of Tenderfoot Mountain and race director Kristy Falcon did the countdown for the first group of runners to take off for the marathon. Shortly after, snow began to fall, presenting a challenge for the runners, but the snow only lasted about half an hour.
John Lee, Salida, who ran the half marathon, was at the starting line to watch the marathoners start. “This is a great community event,” Lee said.
With the cold drizzle falling, other runners standing around waiting for the half marathon were wishing they had worn long pants. Most were wearing shorts.
“It was a great day,” Falcon said. “The runners had a great time, and the volunteers were super enthusiastic and did a good job staying out of the snow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.