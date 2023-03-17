A total of 525 runners registered for the 18th annual Run Through Time marathon, half marathon and 2-mile fun run Saturday morning.

In a field of 198 marathon runners, Morgan Elliot claimed first with a time of 3 hours, 3 minutes, 28.4 seconds. Taylor Stack took second in 3:07:56.8.

