Chaffee County Search and Rescue–North is seeking to recruit new volunteers as the busy summer season closes.
CCSAR-N, as well as its counterparts Chaffee County Search and Rescue–South, serve as part of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to respond to calls for assistance.
This past season CCSAR-N saw incident volumes increase by 300 percent over historical summer rates, spokeswoman Beth Helmke said. “June through August was pretty record-high incidents for us.
“People sought a healthy outlet in the open spaces during the COVID pandemic season,” Helmke said. “A huge uptick in recreation use, and then commensurately a huge uptick in the need for search and rescue responses this year.”
CCSAR-N has about 70 active volunteers who dedicate about 3,500 hours of volunteer time each year, responding to an average of 60 incidents.
The volunteer group is looking to bring in new members ahead of the new member academy beginning in January, Helmke said.
“Usually we meet two times a month, both virtually and in classroom-based education as well as field-based training covering core discipline. That carries throughout the first half of the year. We have lots of opportunities for new members to shadow veteran members on incidents,” Helmke said.
CCSAR-N takes all skill types of volunteers as well,” Helmke said.
“People don’t need to be super-honed technical responders in order to make a difference. There’s needs for administrative support, fundraising support, medical assessment as well as definitely more of the technical skillsets in climbing, boating, drone pilots, ATVs, you name it,” she said.
During the winter, search and rescue does continue to get backcountry calls, but the primary focus shifts to hosting continuing education courses on backcountry safety and situational awareness.
“It’s a great way to give back to not only our local community, but our broader community of recreators, nature enthusiasts, folks who love to get out and do the things that most of us as individuals also enjoy,” Helmke said. “We love to be out there on the trails, and we also recognize that accidents can happen to any of us … for me, being up on a high peak and understanding the consequence of what can happen, it’s really reassuring to know that organizations like search and rescue are out there to take care of folks on their worst days.”
Helmke said that CCSAR-N funds are down more than 50 percent this year because the group hasn’t been able to host its usual fundraising events.
Donations to CCSAR-N can be made at the organization’s website chaffeecountysarnorth.org.
Helmke also encourages supporting search and rescue through purchasing a CORSAR card.
The cards cost $3 for 1 year and $12 for a 5-year card, and fund the state’s search and rescue fund. CORSAR cards can be purchased at https://cdola.colorado.gov/funding-programs/search-and-rescue-fund
If you’re interested in becoming a member, visit chaffeecountysarnorth.org for more information and applications, or attend one of the general member meetings, held at 7 p.m., the first Tuesday of every month both virtually and in-person.
