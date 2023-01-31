HRRMC hosts artist with medical background

Artist John Hegstrom holds one of his oil landscapes that will be displayed at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center through March 31. Hegstrom, a retired surgical pathologist, is the first of four artists whose work will be on display at the hospital in 2023.

 Courtesy photo

Original oil paintings by Colorado Springs artist John Hegstrom are on display through March 31 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, a press release stated.

Hegstrom creates his impressionist-style landscapes with a combination of a palette knife and brushes; using a limited palette of four colors of paint: the three primary colors of blue, red and yellow, and white.

