HRRMC hosts artist with medical background

Original oil paintings by Colorado Springs artist John Hegstrom are on display through March 31 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, a press release stated.
Hegstrom creates his impressionist-style landscapes with a combination of a palette knife and brushes; using a limited palette of four colors of paint: the three primary colors of blue, red and yellow, and white.
He creates work in many sizes, with 8 by 10 inches being his favorite dimensions.
“I complete all of my paintings outside on location, and typically all at once in less than three hours,” Hegstrom said. “My goal in painting in this way is not just to record the scene but capture the emotion and light of that specific moment in time.”
Hegstrom’s interest in art began in grade school, drawing wildlife and birds.
He studied art at Phillips University in Enid, Okla., before deciding against a career in commercial art in favor of a career in medicine.
Hegstrom was a surgical pathologist for more than 30 years but continued to paint over the years.
He recently retired, and since then his artwork style has shifted from abstract to modern art, exclusively painting landscapes.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists each quarter, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley.
Call 719-530-2217 for more information on exhibiting art at HRRMC.
