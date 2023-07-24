A nighttime rescue on the Arkansas River July 6 safely retrieved three people after their raft flipped at the Zoom Flume Rapid in Browns Canyon.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area river ranger Jeff Hammond received the call about 10 p.m. from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
“They told me a boat with three people in it had flipped in Zoom Flume in Browns Canyon,” Hammond said in a press release. “They had made contact with one person and two were unaccounted for. All three were still in the canyon and needed to be rescued. So I quickly got back in uniform, grabbed my gear and jumped in my truck.”
Hammond headed a few miles south of Buena Vista to Nathrop to rendezvous with Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and begin the search.
The plan was for two SAR members on all-terrain vehicles to take Hammond down the abandoned railroad tracks that parallel the river through the canyon until they reached the Zoom Flume Rapid.
“I was told an off-duty commercial raft guide had taken two people out on a private trip around 7:30 p.m.,” Hammond said. “That should have given them enough time to reach their take-out spot at Hecla Junction. But they never made it.”
Cellphone service in the canyon is unreliable, but the guide was able to send a 911 text for help, alerting authorities of the incident.
At about 11:30 p.m. Hammond headed out on the ATV with his gear, kayak and paddle.
Another team, from Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, headed northbound from Hecla Junction on electric bikes that they ferried on a raft across the river.
It took Hammond and the SAR team about 20 minutes to reach Zoom Flume, where they heard shouts for help.
“We found the two friends who had been tossed out of the raft,” Hammond said. “They were on the river bank on the west side. They couldn’t hike out because they were cliffed out by the canyon walls.”
Hammond bushwhacked down from the tracks to the water’s edge.
“There was no moonlight in the canyon and the water was roaring through the rapids, just upstream,” Hammond said, describing the scene. “I scouted the river, plotted a course to the two victims and put my kayak in the water.”
Hammond said the water was calm where he entered, but it quickly turned into whitewater, and it was unnerving even to someone like him – an expert kayaker who has logged many days on the Arkansas since he joined the AHRA in 2017.
Hammond was aided by the two SAR members who used spotlights to help guide him to the victims as he paddled the 25 yards across to them. After assessing their condition and determining they were uninjured and in no imminent danger, he paddled back across the river to search for the guide.
A mile downstream he found her and the raft, also on the opposite riverbank. The guide was also uninjured. He loaded his kayak into her raft and they paddled back across the river to the waiting SAR members.
Then they loaded the raft and the kayak onto the ATVs and went back upstream a mile to the two friends left on the riverbank.
Hammond made his third and final round-trip crossing of the river that night on the raft with the guide. They reached the two friends, who climbed aboard, and the four paddled back across where the two ATVs were waiting.
The SAR members drove the two friends to Nathrop, then returned to get the guide, Hammond and his kayak.
The rescue was completed by 2:30 a.m.
Hammond said all three rafters were wearing life jackets and they had a cellphone and could text for help. They didn’t panic. When they realized they wouldn’t be able to hike out, they stayed put and planned to wait for daylight when commercial rafting trips would provide a means for rescue.
“If things go wrong, don’t compound the problems,” Hammond said. “Call for search and rescue. It’s free and safer than wandering off into the wilderness. We’d rather get a call early and start searching than get a late call and face a more complex rescue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.