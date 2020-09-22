A 43-year-old male died Saturday on U.S. 50 near the summit of Monarch Pass when the semi he was driving failed to negotiate a left curve, causing the vehicle to overturn down a steep embarkment, according to a press release from the Colorado State Patrol.
Chaffee County coroner Jeff Graff identified the driver as Juan Mario Martinez Muñoz of El Paso, Texas, who died in the crash.
The wreck happened at approximately 9:42 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 204.
The 2010 Kenworth semi was eastbound when it wrecked. Fuel from the semi’s tanks leaked into the nearby waterway.
Brake fade is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol as the cause of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and witnesses are asked to call the CSP at 719-544-2424.
