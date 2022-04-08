After several hours of discussion and public comment, Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to table Ordinance 2022-06, a major impact review for the Residences at Salida Bottling Company, 323 W. First St., until the May 3 meeting to allow city staff and the applicant to continue discussing requested variances.
The original motion was to table the ordinance until the April 19 meeting, but Eric Warner, one of the investors and a representative of the project, asked for the May 3 date, saying he would be out of town in two weeks.
One of the council’s main discussion points was the request for a height variance, from the allowed 35 feet to 40 feet, on some of the structures.
Warner explained that this variance was to accommodate the peak of the pitched roof on some structures, while others were structures to allow rooftop access.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said she was uncomfortable with the height variance, and they were only creating rooftop access for people who will later complain about the noise. She also said, “I’ve been hearing all my life that private industry is going to take care of us, and they’re not. This is why we have to step in.”
Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato said she thought the rooftop access was “bougy,” which the urban dictionary defines as “of or pertaining to someone who is not only pretentious but believes themselves to be financially and physically superior. Those who succumb to elitist ideals.”
Naccarato said rooftop areas should be used to create pollen-friendly space, which should be written into the homeowners association rules.
Warner said he thought it was an interesting idea, but he didn’t know how it could be required.
Several people spoke out against the project during public comment.
Both Jeff Wescott and Tim Schultz spoke against approval, saying they thought it would set a precedent for future developments.
Wescott said he thought it was laughable to try to create a rooftop green space, as they are living in an urban setting.
Schultz said the council would be catering to major developers, not the people who live around the development.
Warner responded to the comments saying that change was hard, but he thought height regulations within the city were going to have to change soon.
The council had to vote twice to extend the meeting, the second time until 9:45 p.m.
Because of the late hour, council decided to postpone its executive session, set to review City Administrator Drew Nelson’s annual performance evaluation, until the April 19 meeting.
In other business, council approved three amplified sound permits, one for High Side Bar and Grill, one for Tres Litros Beer Company and one for an event hosted by the USA Women’s Raft Race Team.
Nelson said the council was approving the permits only because they fell outside the normal permit use period, which begins in May.
Council voted 5-1 to approve proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pappenfort was the single no vote, later explaining that she voted that way because she didn’t approve of the single-use plastic pinwheels that have been put up to promote the month.
Council unanimously approved:
• A proclamation declaring that Salida stands in solidarity with Ukraine.
• Approving $11,270 for the TerraQuest Clean Commute Program, which will pay residents to use alternative forms of transportation.
• Resolution 2022-13, authorizing a grant application for funding of streetscape improvements for west Colo. 291.
• Ordinance 2022-07 amending Chapters 1, 2 and 13 of the Salida Municipal Code, increasing the maximum allowable penalty and removing the possible penalty of imprisonment for certain offenses, based on recent changes by the Colorado Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.