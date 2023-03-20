Salida City Council will review an update on their inclusionary housing policy during their work session 6 p.m. Monday.
The council passed an inclusionary housing ordinance in 2018, which was revised in April 2022, requires developers include deed-restricted units or pay fees-in-lieu.
Since that time 72 deed restricted units have been built, 26 are in progress, approximately 49 are planned for the future and the city has collected about $175,000 in FIL money.
The ordinance was based on area median income numbers, and the city anticipates that when the new AMI is released later this year, there will be an increase due to inflation, which will mean an increase in rents and sales prices, Planner Kathryn Dunleavy stated in a memo to the council.
Council will discuss how these increases might affect the current ordinance.
