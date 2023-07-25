Gas prices down from this time last year

The national average for a gallon of regular gas, as of Monday, is $3.60, as reported by the AAA website. While that is the national average, the Colorado average is $3.82, making it one of the higher states in the nation, with Washington state the highest at $4.93 per gallon.
The highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $5.02 on June 14, 2022.
This week’s average is about the same as it was a month ago, when It was $3.58, but much lower than last summer, when the high at this time was $4.37.
For Colorado last month, the average was $3.64, while it was $4.64 per gallon of regular last year. The highest recorded average in Colorado was $4.92 on June 21, 2022.
The Vail area currently has the highest average prices in the state, at $4.31, while the Greeley area has the lowest average price, at $3.75.
In Chaffee County, most stations are offering a gallon of regular for $3.99. The highest cost is in Johnson Village at $4.19.
Statistics supplied byAAA.com and Gasbuddy.com.
