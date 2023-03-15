As part of their comment process, U.S. Forest Service rangers and staff hosted an informational meeting Feb. 22 to discuss their proposed actions for vehicle-based dispersed camping in the Salida and Leadville ranger districts.
The proposed actions, which can be viewed on the USFS website, are intended to reduce impact while maximizing opportunities.
Leadville District Ranger Pat Mercer, who arrived in January 2020, said the following summer was a big shock for the USFS. What they saw led them to start examining the vehicle camping they were seeing and how they could better manage it.
“If you got out in the forest during that summer of ’20, it might have been even alarming to some of you, and it was alarming to me,” he said. “There was so much use happening out there, and it felt like, in some ways, we were losing our ability to manage things in a way that was meaningful and proper.”
The proposed action is a culmination of the 2021 scoping period USFS conducted, which drew hundreds of comments ranging from concerns about specific areas and resource damage to asking USFS not to close the forest or overmanage dispersed vehicle-based camping.
The ranger districts worked to come up with an adaptive management strategy, address current impacts in major areas and ensure they maximize vehicle-based dispersed camping opportunities.
“This is really us helping to clarify what we’re planning on doing so that you can provide those comments through the other avenues that we have,” said Salida District Ranger Perry Edwards. “It’s not an opportunity to complain about everything you don’t like about the Forest Service. … Pat and I will be happy to discuss if you have other concerns at another time, but we really want to focus our time tonight on this project.”
Beth Davis, environmental coordinator for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, showed pictures of garbage, areas denuded of vegetation, unauthorized routes made by vehicles and human waste.
Resource degradation is also up as campers recreate in areas that can’t handle the impact, and unauthorized off-road use is impacting wildlife and critical habitat areas.
“Visitation over the course of the last three years has just exploded, and that’s nationwide,” she said. “The amount of land per person to recreate in is shrinking, so that really can impact the recreation experience as well as the experience of all other uses, permitted uses in the national forest.”
In an example of one area’s proposed action, Davis explained that increased use and unauthorized routes have led to impacts on grazing, loss of forage, resource impacts and fire safety concerns.
The proposed action for the area includes designated site management and closing and rehabbing some sites at the Browns Creek intersection, as well as installing developed campgrounds.
They have also been working with neighboring districts to understand how they have chosen to tackle similar issues.
Davis said South Platte has elected to have designated site management only. BLM also released its own decision earlier in February, impacting USFS’ plans for management.
“This meeting is so important because we really want you guys to tell us what you think,” Davis said. “This is our best whack at the proposed action, so now we need you guys to tell you what we missed or give some suggestions on what we’ve proposed so far.”
The team repeatedly emphasized they are trying to preserve opportunities for camping, not take it away. They do, however, intend to examine areas where camping is working and where it isn’t to preserve resources and heritage sites.
“The intent is to try to group things in ways that make sense to preserve opportunities because the last thing we want to do is take away people’s camping experiences, but we also need to manage the resources,” Mercer said.
In response to a question about funding, Mercer said they don’t intend to make all the proposed changes happen at once.
“It’s going to take years for that to happen in some cases. It may take over a decade for that, but it’s when the time is right for that area,” he said.
Another person asked about their plans for managing human waste. Edwards said GARNA has helped establish portable toilets in some dispersed areas, and they are exploring putting in more permanent structures in higher-use areas to establish clearer expectations of what each area is like.
“This is not a one-size-fits-all situation. We’re looking at different areas, we’re looking at different user groups, we’re looking at different concerns,” he said. “In some areas, you will see no difference whatsoever. There’s not a lot of use, especially in those areas that are maybe more rugged. You need a high-clearance vehicle and a very low threshold for self-preservation to drive to see other people there, and you’re not going to have the issue.”
Each of the examined areas has slightly different approaches, with some focused on establishing sites while others feature closure and restoration efforts. Projects will also be handled on a priority basis, with more impacted areas coming first.
Edwards said there will also be information kiosks to help support education and knowledge to prevent campers from breaking the rules. Other actions at sites include fire rings, closing sites near riparian areas, installed barriers and education on proper waste disposal.
Project information, additional maps and the full scope of the proposed action can be found on the USFS website at https://tinyurl.com/2jay79ar
Comments can be submitted on the project page above or by mail to Patrick Mercer, Leadville District Ranger, Leadville Ranger District Office, 810 Front St., Leadville, CO 80461; or to Perry Edwards, Salida District Ranger, Salida Ranger District Office, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201.
“We’re asking for public assistance to help us make this a better project, to help us manage these lands in a better way,” Mercer said, “and just really help us through this process.”
