Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced Friday that members may now vote by mail or online for the upcoming election.
This week ballots will be mailed to all members of the cooperative with instructions on how to cast a ballot online or by mailing in their vote.
Members and voting delegates with current email addresses on file with the cooperative will also receive an email with voting instructions.
All ballots must be received by election company Survey & Ballot Systems or cast online by 1 p.m. June 8 to ensure they are counted.
Voters are encouraged to take advantage of this new process, as each vote counts toward deciding who will become a part of the board of directors, according to a press release.
“With voting now more convenient than ever, SDCEA is dedicated to making sure all members have the chance to make their voice heard,” the release stated.
The co-op will sponsor candidate forums from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday in Howard at Howard Hall; Monday in Westcliffe at the Wet Mountain Saddle Club; and May 16 at the SDCEA Community Room in conjunction with the League of Women Voters.
All candidates have been invited to attend the events.
Question-and-answer columns from all candidates are featured at myelectric.coop and in the May edition of Colorado Country Life Magazine.
