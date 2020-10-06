President’s health: more questions ahead
On Friday, President Donald Trump stunned the nation – and the world, for that matter – announcing that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Later that day, the president was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center to monitor and treat his infection. Late Monday, he was released and returned to the White House where he will continue his recovery.
Like just about everything else the president has been involved in, his time at Walter Reed was not without controversy, namely from a decision to leave the hospital to do a brief drive-by from a vehicle on Sunday to wave to supporters gathered outside the facility.
To a large extent, President Trump has down-played the virus, attending campaign events around the country where masks and social distancing were not generally followed. At last week’s debate with former Vice-President Joe Biden, President Trump mocked his Democratic challenger for wearing a mask. “Every time you see him he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away ... and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”
That was Tuesday. Three days later the president announces he has tested positive for the virus.
Before his hospital release, the president said Sunday he had “learned a lot about COVID,” that he learned it by “really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the, ‘Let’s-read-the-book school.’ And I get it. And I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing, and I’m going to be letting you know about it.”
As of Monday, a number of top Trump administration staff members had tested positive for the disease, including his press secretary. Among others contracting the disease this past week were three Republican U.S. Senators.
With the election now just four weeks away, the president is apparently anxious to get back to the campaign. His doctors said Monday that while he “is not out of the woods yet,” his treatments will continue at the White House.
Among election questions is when the president can travel again, considering his safety and that of those who would travel with him, and whether or not there will be another Trump-Biden debate.
At this point, there are more questions than answers and certainly more questions coming in the days ahead.
Gold Seal of Approval
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced last week it had recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Critical Access Hospital Accreditation.
The Joint Commission is an independent entity which sets health care standards and conducts reviews for hospitals. A commission team conducted an unannounced on-site visit to the Medical Center June 29 to determine its qualifications.
Commission standards are designed to help health care providers measure, assess and improve care to protect the public by identifying deficiencies and working with hospitals to correct them.
Areas evaluated included emergency management, care environment, infection prevention and control, facility maintenance and operation, medication management and individual rights and responsibilities.
What accreditation means to those who look to the Medical Center for their medical needs is assurance that the hospital meets the highest standards for critical access hospitals, that it is committed to providing safe and quality patient care while making continuous quality improvement efforts.
Congratulations to all involved in achieving Gold Seal accreditation.
— MJB
