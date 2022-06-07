Chaffee County commissioners will consider two land use projects during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
They will hear an application for a plat amendment to the Bear Trail Subdivision, 31196 Kodiak Court, Buena Vista, rescheduled from May 16. The amendment would remove wording from the master plan, which states “filing III Bear Trail Subdivision residential PUD (up to 20 units), dependent on rezoning.” The property will be used for a campground.
Commissioners will consider a request for an amendment to the security for the subdivision improvements agreement for the Cooper minor subdivision, allowing for a irrevocable letter of credit to replace the lot sales restriction for electric installation and road construction.
In other business commissioners will convene as the Chaffee County Board of Health to discuss the Marrifield Cabins Board of Health variance request for 19320 CR 306, Buena Vista.
The request is to find a more sustainable solution for the on-site water treatment system that doesn’t put the property or adjacent property owners at risk.
Other items on the agenda include:
• First reading of a fire ban ordinance discussed during Monday’s work session.
• Setting dates, referees and an arbitrator for the 2022 Board of Equalization hearings.
• Considering appointment of Ashley Kappel to the Chaffee Housing Authority board of directors.
• Discussion of the public notice from the Town of Poncha Springs regarding the public hearing for the Poncha Meadows major subdivision.
• A request from Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity requesting a fee waiver.
• Resolution 2022-14 regarding the procedure for accepting certain land use applications.
Meeting are convened both in-person and online. To attend the meeting via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID #109079543.
