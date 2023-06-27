A Salida man is dead after a private raft mishap Friday on the Arkansas River east of Salida.
Ronnie J. Hill, 64, and two other men were on a privately owned raft when witnesses said it entered Bear Creek Rapid about 3 p.m. and flipped.
All three were thrown into the swiftly flowing, 60-degree water, which was running at 2,410 cubic feet per second at Salida and 2,640 cfs at Wellsville at about 3 p.m. Friday, according to Colorado Department of Water Resources data.
A Colorado Parks and Wildlife press release stated one man safely made it to shore.
A ranger with CPW’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area was patrolling the river at the time and rescued a second boater from the water.
Hill and the upside-down raft went missing down the river, triggering a search that included emergency response by AHRA rangers, CPW wildlife officers, the Salida Fire Department, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Valley Ambulance and Howard Fire Department.
The raft, still upside-down, was eventually spotted about 2 miles downstream, just above Wellsville.
It appeared Hill had become entangled with the raft and was unresponsive, CPW reported.
Eventually, Hill, who was wearing a life jacket, became separated from the raft and came to rest on an island above the Wellsville Bridge.
A group of private boaters retrieved the body and brought it to shore, where rescuers immediately began CPR.
EMS emergency personnel continued CPR but were unable to revive Hill, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf said Monday an autopsy confirmed the cause of death was drowning.
This death is the 14th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023 and the third in the Arkansas River in a week.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager.
He called it another tragic example of the importance of being prepared for entering challenging whitewater conditions at the peak of spring runoff from snowmelt.
Waters urged the public to check conditions by calling the AHRA before entering the river or to use a commercial rafting company.
