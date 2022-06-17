The 74th edition of FIBArk kicked off its whitewater events in fun and chaotic fashion Thursday evening with the Raft Rodeo.
The event attracted 68 competitors across 17 teams, along with hundreds of spectators lining the Arkansas River in Salida to watch the spectacle.
The competition started with two heats of rafts to determine who made the final. Competitors engaged in a variety of wild activities such as flipping their boat and jumping onto other rafts to try to sabotage them. The Rodeo Clowns, two-time defending champions, were doing their best to hang onto their crown. The entire team was decorated in clown attire and brought paddles embedded with smoke bombs. When they were not competing, they shot T-shirts into the crowd. They even had a flag bearer who waved the American flag high throughout the entire competition.
Seven teams were selected for the final, which featured more crazy antics. At one point, a team boarded and paddled their raft despite it being upside down.
When the smoke dissipated and the waves finally calmed down, a new champion was crowned at the Raft Rodeo. Team No. 229 came out on top. The team of three wore bright pink costumes.
Captain Spencer Lacy was dressed as a pink elephant and made a habit of standing on the edges of his boat while his teammates paddled. Teammates Jake Halsey and Gary Lacy both wore flamboyant flamingo costumes.
Halsey said it was his first time competing in the event, noting that Spencer Lacy gave the team good instructions.
He thought it was a lot of fun, saying, “The more fun you’re having, the more everybody likes it.” Spencer Lacy said it was the best event of the weekend. He made a habit of boarding every single raft he possibly could during the competition.
Team No. 153, known as the Garden Club, finished second. The team included an individual dressed in a bumblebee costume.
The Rodeo Clowns, team No. 226, took third place. Despite their patriotic clown attire, they could not win for a third time in a row.
At one point, their boat flipped, but they still maintained proper flag etiquette by holding it high above their head as they floated downriver.
Chris Gerbig, event director, said the competition was amazing. He said it was the best show in FIBArk history, noting that he was very grateful to everyone who participated in and watched the event.
The Raft Rodeo was sponsored in part by Independent Whitewater, the main sponsor for the Raft Rodeo, and Amicas Pizza, the title sponsor for FIBArk.
