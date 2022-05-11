Chaffee County Public Health will launch a new pilot project called the Chaffee Community Clinic May 23 in Salida and May 31 in Buena Vista.
The inspiration for the initiative came from the most recent Community Health Assessment, in which residents gave a high ranking to access to basic medical and dental care and services for mental health and substance use disorders, a press release stated.
The Chaffee Community Clinic aims to serve the unhoused, undocumented, low income, those who struggle with substance use disorders and others who traditionally have difficulties accessing healthcare, through a holistic approach to physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director.
The clinic will operate as a mobile medical and harm-reduction clinic. Medical services provided by the clinic will include oral health screening and limited treatment, basic wound care, tobacco cessation, diabetes and cardiovascular screening, HIV and Hep-C testing, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment and immunizations.
Clinic staff will also connect individuals with behavioral health, housing and aging navigation, assist with enrollment into Medicaid and help clients connect with a medical home or specialty medical provider.
Harm-reduction services will include safe disposal of needles and syringes, free sterile syringes (Salida only), Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, acu-detox, education on overdose prevention, recovery and peer support, and connection to MAT (medication assisted treatment).
In Salida, the Chaffee Community Clinic will be open from noon-4 p.m. Mondays beginning May 23 in the parking lot of Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Services will be provided in both a mobile health trailer and in rooms donated by the church.
In Buena Vista the clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays beginning May 31 in the parking lot of Buena Vista Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Services will be provided in both a mobile health trailer and in rooms donated by the church.
“For almost six months, the CCC planning committee has been completing a wide variety of training, working on protocols and procedures and preparing to provide our community with this service in the most thoughtful, sensitive and nonstigmatizing way,” Carlstrom said.
“This project is fully funded through the support of state and private grants. We know we will have many lessons learned and hope that our county will walk alongside us as we strive to improve the health and wellness landscape for everyone in Chaffee County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.