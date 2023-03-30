Cowboys beat Spartans 10-4

Salida High School junior Cavin Lake winds up for the pitch. The Spartans lost to Gunnison High School Cowboys Tuesday, 10-4.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

Gunnison High School Cowboys beat the Salida High School Spartans at Marvin Park Tuesday, 10-4.

The Cowboys played their home game at Marvin Park as the Gunnison diamond is covered in snow.

