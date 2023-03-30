Cowboys beat Spartans 10-4

Gunnison High School Cowboys beat the Salida High School Spartans at Marvin Park Tuesday, 10-4.
The Cowboys played their home game at Marvin Park as the Gunnison diamond is covered in snow.
Spartan junior Ashton Walker and sophomore Anthony Taverna, scored two runs in the first inning, holding Gunnison scoreless until the Cowboys scored three runs, taking the lead in the third.
Coach Ken Skipper said that coming out of spring break, during which only half of the team was available for practices, they was a little rusty.
Gunnison went on to score three runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Spartan senior Nate Yeakley scored in the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh, Taverna hit a home run.
“We hit balls and made good plays, but the energy wasn’t there,” catcher Ben Clayton, Spartan junior said. He said he had a good day at the plate and hopes to build on it going into the next game.
The team pitched well, in Taverna’s opinion. “If we can get errors down and energy up we’ll be a tough team to beat.”
“We battled back there at the end,” Skipper said, referencing Taverna’s run and also a double at the fence, hit by Clayton.
The pitching was good, but the team needs to continue to play defense and eliminate errors.
“We had a number of chances with runners on bases… and didn’t get key hits when we needed to,” Skipper said.
This loss puts Salida 2-2 overall.
Salida faces the 3-3 Pagosa Springs Pirates for the first game of a two-day home tournament at 11 a.m. Friday followed by the 1-3 Calhan Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday.
