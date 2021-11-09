Chaffee County will observe its first Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 when volunteers will place wreaths on the graves of veterans at Fairview Cemetery and at the Poncha Springs and Howard cemeteries.
Among the volunteers are members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3820 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1420.
“We anticipate our town, county commissioners and Boy Scout troops will attend and an open invitation is extended to the general public to attend and assist in this activity,” said Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64.
The public is welcome and encouraged to assist in laying wreaths for fallen and departed military graves.
Cost to sponsor a wreath is $15. Two wreaths can be sponsored for $30, five for $75 and 10 for $150. For every two wreaths a person sponsors, Wreaths Across America will supply an additional wreath to place on more veterans’ resting places.
The program began Nov. 1. Each handmade, fresh live wreath is made in the USA and includes Maine balsam. Online orders will be accepted on the Wreaths Across America website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CO0233 or checks can be sent to Wreaths Across America, c/o Barb Smith, 8380 CR 144, Salida, CO 81201. Checks need to arrive no later than Nov. 28 to be recorded. Anyone having questions can contact Barb Smith at 719-207-3069 or Barbsmith8380@gmail.com.
Wreaths Across America began in December 1992 in Harrington, Maine, when wreath maker Morrill Worcester found himself with a surplus of 5,000 wreaths during the holiday season. He saw the surplus as an opportunity to pay tribute to our country’s veterans, and with the help of Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe he arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery. This annual tribute to our country’s veterans has continued ever since, touching the lives of millions of veterans’ families and volunteers and growing in scope through the years.
In 2007 the Worcester family along with veterans and volunteers formed the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America to continue and expand their efforts at Arlington National Cemetery and to support those around the country who wished to do the same.
In 2020 alone, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers placed more than 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths at more than 2,500 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
The goal is to place as many wreaths as possible at veterans’ graves so that no veteran is left without a remembrance wreath.
“In our search of those who are to be honored in our area, we have located more than 1,000 veterans interred in Fairview Cemetery, 13 in Poncha Springs Cemetery and 50 in the Howard Cemetery,” Hunter said.
The goal is set for 1,500 wreaths to cover these resting places.
“It’s a high bar to start with, but we are hoping the community will join us and would not want a veteran’s grave left empty of a wreath this year,” Hunter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.