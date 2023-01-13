Salida school board members had a chance to sit down with Salida High School students and find out a bit more about the high school experience as part of the board’s meeting Tuesday.

The board met at Crest Academy and heard an in-depth report about programming, accountability and student support from SHS Principal Jesse Hull, with input from sports and activities director Marko Hahn and counselors Dawn Catalano and Mary Christensen.

