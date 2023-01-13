Salida school board members had a chance to sit down with Salida High School students and find out a bit more about the high school experience as part of the board’s meeting Tuesday.
The board met at Crest Academy and heard an in-depth report about programming, accountability and student support from SHS Principal Jesse Hull, with input from sports and activities director Marko Hahn and counselors Dawn Catalano and Mary Christensen.
Hull said SHS is currently listed fifth in the state for both graduation and completion rates.
He also said assessment statistics for the school put SHS above the state average.
Hull said the vision of the school is “We take care of kids” – academically, physically and social-emotionally.
Elements the school is working on include attendance, which is down to 92 percent from pre-COVID-19 levels as high as 95 percent, and academic growth, or showing ongoing academic progress per student.
Hahn reported a rise in the number of students participating in sports and activities at SHS.
In the 2020-2021 school year, 286 students participated in some sport or activity. During 2021-2022 that went up to 341. This year 353 students have participated.
The area of the largest increase has been in performing arts, specifically band and choir under the direction of André Wilkins.
Hahn credited the reformation of the marching band for some of the increased interest.
Hahn also celebrated the reintroduction of “The Doom” as a school tradition, with his homecoming helicopter entrance, giving some continuity with the school’s past.
Catalano and Christensen spoke about the increase in career counseling and the individual career academic plan, or ICAP, which is equivalent to a capstone project, which all students are expected to develop during their high school career for their post-high-school life.
Fred Maxwell of Colorado Mountain College gave a presentation to the board about the internship program in which juniors and seniors can participate to get some real-world experience under their belts as they decide their career path.
Maxwell said 26 SHS students were involved with internships during first semester this year and 36 are signed up for the spring semester.
Three of the recent interns shared their experiences with the board.
Junior Makiah Parris, who interned at Pinon Real Estate, said after her experience she is working on getting her real estate license by the time she graduates.
Senior Ian Vallier’s interning experience at Shavano Sign and Fixture, under the expertise of owner Randy Ballheim, gave him the opportunity to learn to use a variety of equipment and get real-world experience in metal and woodwork.
That experience translated into completion of his Eagle Scout project, which was creation and installation of the new Salida School District sign at the Oak Street building.
Amory Kindle, a senior, interned at Fading West, the manufactured-housing plant just south of Buena Vista, where he was involved in the start-to-finish process of house construction.
Following the presentations the board and students held a breakout session where they sat down for pizza and questions in the Crest cafeteria area.
Board members had the opportunity to speak with SHS students and find out more about the student experience at the high school and Salida schools in general.
About 20 SHS students from all grades participated to give their take on their school experience.
The board then reconvened and discussed the future of board meetings in a new space.
The space at Crest was discussed, as was the possibility of having meetings at different schools, as opposed to the Kesner Building boardroom, which is currently leased to Colorado Mountain College.
The board will meet again this month at its annual all-day retreat on Jan. 21.
