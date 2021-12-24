Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to award the Salida Boys & Girls Club $32,000 to help complete its Building Great Futures Campaign.
Council also unanimously approved Resolution 2021-43 approving the 2022 city fee schedule, which will raise fees on water and wastewater rates, along with fees at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Brian Beaulieu, executive director Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, requested $31,902 to “push them over the finish line” in the purchase and remodel of the Salida club’s new building.
Councilman Mike Pollock proposed an amendment to the original motion rounding the amount to $32,000, which the council unanimously approved.
When asked about the availability of funds, City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said the city had some surplus money it could use.
The city’s fee schedule listing can be found at https://www.cityofsalida.com/finance/page/fee-schedule.
Council unanimously passed Ordinance 2021-19, approving the transfer of 0.91 acre between the city and Barry and Jodie Snyder, involving land along the South Arkansas River and city-owned Vandaveer Ranch property.
In other business council unanimously approved:
• A new liquor license for Sherpa Cafe, 1110 E. U.S. 50, which will serve Indian, Tibetan and Nepalese food.
• Ordinance 2021-20 reappointing Cheryl Hardy-Moore as municipal court judge for another two-year term.
• Appointing Dominique Naccarato to a seat on the Chaffee Housing Authority.
