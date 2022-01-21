Chaffee County commissioners kicked off the process of reviewing and rewriting the Chaffee County Land Use Code Tuesday with the approval of three related motions.
Approved motions included formal acceptance of a $150,000 Department of Local Affairs matching grant to fund the project, approval of a letter regarding the update project budget and approval of a contract with consulting firm Logan Simpson for the Chaffee County Land Use Code rewrite with a total budget not to exceed $300,000.
The project is scheduled to begin Jan. 31 with a 20-month timeline divided into four code modules.
Commissioners made several appointments to county boards following recommendations from current board members, including Common Ground Citizen Advisory Group, Fair Board, Heritage Advisory Board, Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, Right to Ranch Panel and Transportation Advisory Board.
Appointments to the Airport Board, Board of Adjustment and Visitors Bureau were tabled until the Feb. 1 meeting.
Commissioners continued to Feb. 1 consideration of Resolution 2021 approving the McFarland heritage water subdivision exemption, due to a dispute regarding road maintenance.
Commissioners authorized the county attorney’s office to pursue enforcement action under the Land Use and Building Code against the property owner of 156 Singletree Road in Buena Vista.
Lease agreements for acreage at Chaffee County Fairgrounds between the county and Scanga Ranch LLC and the Bright family were continued.
Commissioner Keith Baker was appointed Colorado Counties, Inc. proxy for Chaffee County, with Dave Henson as alternate.
Following interviews with candidates before the Tuesday meeting, commissioners appointed Hank Held, Bill Mansheim and Sarah Anderson to the Planning Commission in a split decision. The appointments of Held and Mansheim to their three-year seats was unanimous. Anderson was appointed by a 2-1 vote with Commissioner Rusty Granzella dissenting.
