Events for the 72nd annual FIBArk Whitewater Festival begin at 6 p.m. Thursday with the raft rodeo in Riverside Park and Tenderfoot Hill Climb at the end of F Street.
Like most annual events, FIBArk has been scaled back the last two years because of COVID 19. The parade and carnival won’t happen and attendance is limited at music events in Riverside Park, but there will still be plenty of sporting and family events to enjoy.
The annual FIBArk breakfast is a bit different this year. Instead of the usual pancakes, the Salida Community Center at F and Third streets will serve homemade burritos, juice, coffee, salsa and fruit outdoors on from 7-10 a.m. Friday. A $5 donation is appreciated. The breakfast is an annual fundraiser for the community center.
“We’re still abiding by COVID-19 restrictions but people can watch the river events all along the river,” said Alli Gober, FIBArk board vice president and river events coordinator. “We’ll have some vendors in the park, and families can watch the Hooligan Race at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Whitewater Park and the Crazy River Dog contest at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Whitewater Park.
“Another kids’ event is the Kids’ Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Thonhoff Park. And, of course, people can watch the downriver race on Sunday all along the river from Hecla Junction to the finish line at the boat ramp just above the F Street bridge in Salida.”
While the county recently expanded attendance at outdoor gatherings to 5,000 people, the change did not happen in time to make plans for a parade.
“We hope to have the parade back next year,” Gober said. “This is a scaled-down version of FIBArk, but we’re just so happy that we can have it. When planning it was do this or do nothing and we chose to go with the scaled-down event.”
Registration for events closes the night before they happen. Those wanting to participate can register online at fibark.com.
Music venues in Riverside Park are ticketed on Friday and Saturday and attendance is limited to 1,000. Sunday entertainment is free and numbers will be monitored as people enter the park.
Another fun event to watch is the Pine Creek Giant Slalom Race north of Buena Vista off U.S. 24 just before reaching Granite. An expert-only competition in Class V rapids, it begins at 5 p.m. Friday. Parking is available in the Tiger Lily parking lot and there is signage for FIBArk parking.
