The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus was closed at approximately noon Friday for about 10-15 minutes, after Salida police were called to deal with an issue in the Solvista Health parking lot, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said.
A man was observed sitting in a vehicle outside Solvista, Johnson said, when an employee went outside to check on him. After some discussion, the man became agitated and began swinging a hammer at the Solvista employee, who went back inside and called 911.
Police arrived to talk to the man, which is when the HRRMC campus was locked down. Johnson said after police talked with him for a short time, the man became unconscious, through no actions by the Salida police. Officers performed CPR on the man and took him to HRRMC, where he died.
Johnson said they are awaiting the coroner’s report on the cause of death.
