The Texans held out for awhile, but in the end the Colorado contingent captured the Texas flag, winning the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato Ward Saturday.
The squishy red fruit was flying at the Here Below Ranch on CR 250 in Poncha Springs Saturday afternoon as the Coloradans, in red bandanas, squared off to storm the “Tomalamo,” a structure made of hay bales, and took the flag against a barrage of return fire from the Texans, who sported yellow bandanas.
J. David Holt of Buena Vista Rotary Club, which organized the event, said this year’s tomato war was, as promised, bigger and more fun.
Holt said there were about 130 tossers and 350 spectators, twice the number of last year’s war.
About 2,500 pounds of overripe tomatoes were available as ammunition for both the kids’ tomato skirmish against water-gun-toting adults and the main event between Texans and Coloradans.
“It’s a great cause and everybody had a good time,” Holt said.
The original Tomato Wars began at the Black Wolf Lodge in Twin Lakes in the 1980s.
Three years ago, original participant Larry Bunte of Lakewood brought the Tomato War back to life as a fundraiser for cystic fibrosis in honor of a friend’s son who suffered from the disease.
In 2021 Holt and Buena Vista Rotary Club approached Bunte about organizing the Tomato War as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and Bunte agreed to help.
This year’s messy event benefits both the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
This year’s event brought in more than $12,000 for the two organizations, topping last year’s take by about $4,000.
“Not bad for the second year,” Holt said.
