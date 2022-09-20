The Texans held out for awhile, but in the end the Colorado contingent captured the Texas flag, winning the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato Ward Saturday.

The squishy red fruit was flying at the Here Below Ranch on CR 250 in Poncha Springs Saturday afternoon as the Coloradans, in red bandanas, squared off to storm the “Tomalamo,” a structure made of hay bales, and took the flag against a barrage of return fire from the Texans, who sported yellow bandanas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.