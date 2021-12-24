Salida Middle School officials recently announced the first-quarter honor roll and honor roll of distinction.
Fifth-grade regular honor roll: Emma Adams, Dean Baker, Lucy Bischoff, Jaden Bowers, Caleb Chariton, Abel Cooper, Samuel Evans, Levi Flora, Silas Franco, Aiden Gallegos, Dante Green, Dylan Gutowski, Cooper Haro, Olivia Helmer, Edgar Hernandez, Jonathan Herrera Zepeda, Makenzie Jefferson, Phoebe Jones;
Lochlan Kenny, Zaylynn Longoria-Bragassa, Steven Lull, Jillian Madrid, Araya Manchego, Clay Martin, Quentin Martin, Boris Olivares-Silva, Joel Orejel-Rivera, Kayden Perez, Nate Riggs, Sydney Rohrich, Ocean Shin, Jeremy Snodgrass, Eli Sutton, Payton Thomas, Holden Thompson, Alyxia Wilcox and Bailee Wilkins.
Fifth-grade honor roll of distinction: Jackson Armstrong, Addison Bungay, Ellie Covey, James Criswell, Emily Cuiksa, Henry Dempsey, Gianna DePetro, Henry Hayes, Ilythia Henderson, Mallory Hill, Ruby Kaisner, Isaac Lady, Wyatt Macy, Henry Pottebaum, Giselle Sladen, Paityn Smith and Malia Tressler.
Sixth-grade regular honor roll: Zane Clos, Kourtney Cox, Wynston Hochard, Jared Johnson, Camden Morrison, Leah Paschall, Harper Payne, Zev Schuchman, Cedar Secor, Jackson Shomion and Joaquin Wilcox.
Sixth-grade honor roll of distinction: Jesse Hawley.
Seventh-grade regular honor roll: Avery Damon, Litzy DeJesus- Tores, Riley Duquette, Mayleigh Duran, June Hamilton, Lillian Horsley, Sydney Jackson, Sabine Juarez, Ethan McFarland, Oliver Monroe, Kai Myers, Amelie Patton, Orion Post, Casen Pridemore, Harley Romero, Chris Ruiz, Maggie Sandell, Ari Schuchman, Caydence Slater, Seth Sutton, Story Turse and Kylee Wilson.
Seventh-grade honor roll of distinction: Tao Adams, Jack Baker, Hazel Brown, John Fast, Skya Gorby, Sophia Haynes, Chase Jackson, Kaitlyn Jones, Kali Keast, Declan McQueen, George Mossman, Reagan Osness, Dilon Roberts, Lucille Roberts, Cadence Sewolt, Cole Shively, John Thomson, Maddox Tolsma, Devin Walters and Lev Wolkenbreit.
Eighth-grade regular honor roll: Orion Baxter, Ella Collins, Cooper Fisher, Abigail Harrison, Henry Horne, Asher Janisch, Tristan Jones, Keaden Lake, Melissa Lang, Pace Millett, Abigail Nelson, Ashlynne Ortiz, Hunter Roberts, Eli Schwarz, Eliana Valdez, Chloe Vallier, Madisyn Wilcox and Stella Zettler.
Eighth-grade honor roll of distinction: Lilyanne Beck, Ruby Bischoff, Finnigan Blackburn, Pace Delarue, Matthew Edgington, Lexi Hartman, Jamie Hawley, Calhoun Hill, Bryce Hudson, Lucy Hughes, Braeden Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Samuel Jones, Chloe Kelley, Graysa Kindle, Adelaide Kriebel, Carson McConathy, Pren Miller, Henry Palka, Nora Paschall, Bross Phelps, Avery Reeder, Luke Regan, Kaija Saari, Hawkin Sather, Allanna Scheuermann, Henry Sisneros, Caleb Vold, William Watson and Benjamin Wold.
