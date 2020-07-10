DENVER – More charges have been filed against two men and a woman who are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint in April in Chaffee County.
One of the new charges, having a gun in furtherance of a violent crime, carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 7 years.
Desirea Montano, 25, Joe Aragon, 22, and Danny Deherrera, 22, all from New Mexico, are facing the charges in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
The first federal charge, in late June, was carjacking. Now, they are also charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, plus the gun crime. Deherrea has another new charge, having a gun after a (previous) felony conviction.
A judge ordered the two men to be held in custody, denying release on a bond. The female defendant has been released on a bond.
The three defendants allegedly took the vehicle on April 18 from a Department of Corrections employee, who was driving home from work, and beat him.
The Mountain Mail previously reported that the three arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque. The car, a Kia sedan, overturned on U.S. 285 near CR 270.
Department of Corrections officers Aaron Mummert and Charles Shaw, both of whom were still in uniform, stopped to render assistance.
Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
Mummert was allegedly threatened with an assault-style rifle, pulled out of his driver-side window and beaten before managing to escape and hide. He was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida with injuries.
The three suspects allegedly took Mummert’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet truck, and headed south.
Law enforcement authorities spotted the truck on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center Police Department.
Stop sticks were deployed, but the truck did not stop even after the left side tires were deflated.
The truck allegedly veered deliberately toward officers before the three were arrested.
Initially, they were charged in Chaffee County District Court with several state crimes. In late June, the case was moved to federal district court in Denver.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado obtained a grand jury indictment that included the new charges.
A spokesman for that office declined on Thursday to say why his office took the case for prosecution in federal court, instead of leaving it in state court in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.