Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset Saturday to honor victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas.
The order was proclaimed by President Joe Biden as a mark of respect for the victims of acts of violence perpetrated by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a press release stated.
