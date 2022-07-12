Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will consider a recommendation from the Airport Board to contract with D2C Architects for the terminal concept design and cost estimate during the commissioners’ meeting at 9 a.m. today.
If approved, commissioners will direct legal staff to draft the contract with signing authority given to the Airport Board chair.
Also up for consideration is an on-call general services agreement for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field with Dibble Engineering.
Commissioners will consider the Three Sixty West minor subdivision final plat at 10160 CR 190 W. to re-subdivide Lot 1 of Freers subdivision of 4.42 acres into two lots of 2.38 acres.
They will also consider the Chavara Ranch major subdivision sketch plan for property at 9000 CR 140, Units A and B; and 9254 CR 140 to subdivide 288 acres into 108 lots: 14 industrial lots on approximately 30 acres; seven homestead lots on approximately 80 acres including two existing homes and open space; and approximately 150 acres to be subdivided into 25 large lots 2-10 acres in size and 62 small lots approximately ½ acre in size.
In other business commissioners will:
• Review a request for approval of corrective commissioners’ deed for property at 16400 CR 384 to resolve a boundary line issue.
• Acknowledge the assessor’s report including the assessed value report for previous year/personal property non-files/real and personal property protests/valuation of real property.
• Consider a resolution adopting the Chaffee County multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan 2022-2027.
• Consider a $150 fee waiver request from Buena Vista Pack Burro Race for a special event permit application.
• Hold a discussion about Chaffee County Ordinance 2022-41 as applied to a major subdivision application from Ralph and April Ogden.
Commissioners will meet in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave. The meeting also can be accessed online by connecting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109079543.
