Dear Editor:
I was going to write letter lambasting Trump but Jeff Zaring’s recent powerful, strong, beautiful and perfect letter in the Chaffee County Times said it all.
So, let’s talk about local elections. Why is Hannah Hannah running for county commissioner and why couldn’t the Republican’s come up with someone who has even the slightest qualifications for the position? Hannah may be a nice person but she appears to have nothing to offer.
Her website and Facebook page are all fluff and image and no substance.
There’s no reference to any Chaffee County civic or community involvement nor any relevant governing, non-profit, committee or commission experience from anywhere else.
What we do see are pictures of urban sophisticate Hannah in her sassy hat, virginal patriot Hannah in a wedding dress holding an American flag and gazing off into the distance, and pictures of camo Hannah and cowgirl Hannah accessorizing with an automatic weapon. All fluff and image and no substance.
Hannah’s only issue, the Red Flag Law, despite a lot of the sky is falling predictions from the gun crowd, is a non-issue. Why? Because since it was enacted there have been exactly zero times it’s been used in Chaffee County – tinyurl.com/y65wlfyw.
We need a commissioner who understands all the issues of the county. That’s Keith Baker, an incredible pillar of Chaffee County whose website, bakerforchaffee.com, right up front, clearly lists all he’s done for our community and country.
Keith served our country honorably for 23 years as a naval officer, was a successful local entrepreneur in BV, BV Town Trustee for 8 years, BV Mayor Pro-Tem for 4 years, chairman of the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau for 3 years, executive director of Friends of Browns Canyon for 3 years and county commissioner for 3½ years. And he’s been on practically every committee and local and regional planning commission that affects our county.
The choice is clear if you love Chaffee County. Ignore the many big Hannah signs and all her fluff.
Vote for Keith, the only candidate who understands and truly cares for Chaffee County and has the experience and track record to get things done.
Eric Simons
Buena Vista
