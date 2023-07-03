Chaffee County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday for their first regular meeting of July due to the Fourth of July holiday.
The commissioners will consider ratification of the appointment of Jeff Eaton and Rob Gartzman to the Chaffee Housing Authority board of directors per the recommendation of the CHA board to fill seats recently vacated by Ashley Kappel and Janie Hayes. Craig Nelson will retain his seat for a further two-year term.
A five-year special event application for Max Fink and Sarah Furey Magee, allowing for filming activity on Chaffee County public roads and lands, will also be considered.
Commissioners will consider a resolution appointing Jared Buchan to the county’s Board of Adjustment to replace Katie Lady, who recently resigned from the position.
Grant-seeking opportunities pertaining to Colorado Broadband Office capital projects will be considered following a presentation by Deputy County Administrator Beth Helmke.
Building Safety Official Pat Green and Planning Director Miles Cottom will give a presentation on the building code and energy code process.
During an afternoon session beginning at 1:15 p.m., commissioners will participate in a land management stakeholders meeting and hear a congressional leadership update.
The meeting will be in person at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
To view online visithttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543. To listen by phone call 719-359-4580, meeting ID 109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.