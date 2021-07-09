Chaffee County commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the county’s declaration of local disaster emergency, originally enacted in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business, commissioners approved a contract between the Chaffee County Detention Center and Turn Key Health to provide medical services to the jail.
After difficulties in hiring nurses at the jail, the county looked to a large service provider to continue medical and mental health services in the jail.
Dan Short, Chaffee County director of finance and personnel, said the contract would cost more than previous medical services, but the jail will receive more types of services under the new arrangement.
The Eggleston-Bainbridge boundary line adjustment at 12433 and 12500 CR 190 E. was approved following a public hearing, as was the Ludwig heritage water subdivision exemption.
In other business commissioners approved:
• A major subdivision plat amendment for RGP Industrial Park.
• A vacation of right-of way for Ortiz Road and alley was approved.
• Heritage water subdivision exemptions for Williams-Ohare, Lofgren and Nighthawk.
• Resolution 2021-32, designating operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on county properties.
• A request for a Chaffee County Trust fee waiver for six homes proposed at M and Third streets.
• The brew pub liquor license for Browns Canyon Brewing Co. at 23850 U.S. 285 in Buena Vista and a hotel restaurant liquor license for Riverside Grill, 24070 CR 301.
• Use of Chaffee County Fairgrounds space for several Salida’s Next Last Waltz events scheduled for November.
Assistant County Attorney Miles Cottom gave an update on a statewide opioid litigation settlement. Cottom said the State Attorney General’s Office is getting very close to finalizing a settlement agreement that has been a long time coming in this matter.
Chaffee County will be included in a settlement region with Park, Custer and Fremont counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.