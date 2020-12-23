Moderna vaccine arrives

Chaffee County Public Health received its first batch of 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center received 300 doses.
The Moderna vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration Friday.
Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19, Andrea Carlstrom said starting Monday they will be holding regular vaccination clinics for those groups and individuals who fall within the first and second phases over the next couple of months.
Phases 1A and 1B underway
Carlstrom said plans are underway for those who fall within the first phases to get vaccinated during the next couple of weeks, and this includes first responders.
The majority of Chaffee County Public Health’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination team received their first dose from HRRMC last week.
Allison Gergley, director of marketing and public relations at HRRMC said the hospital plans to partner with public health closely on this allocation.
Gergley said the hospital was able to vaccinate 377 people between their vaccine clinics on Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Of those 377, a majority were HRRMC employees, but many personnel (not all) from Emergency Medical Services, Chaffee County Public Health, school nurses, coroner’s office, REACH Air, First Street Family Health, Chaffee County Detention Center, and some additional outside medical providers, were also vaccinated.
“We will also plan to vaccinate any employees who were not able to be vaccinated last week and still would like the vaccine this week,” Gergley said.
While HRRMC employees fall into the phase 1A tier of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment vaccination distribution plan, Gergley said, the hospital was given further guidance on separating out hospital employees and placing them into tiers based on their department and occupation to ensure the highest-risk departments and employees were prioritized.
Many of the highest-risk departments include the emergency department, inpatient units such as medical-surgical and intensive care units, our clinics, as well as auxiliary services, such as laboratory, imaging, surgical staff and nurse supervisors.
While the vaccine is not currently mandatory, department managers were asked to build lists of their staff members who wanted the vaccine, and they received it Gergley said.
When the first phases of vaccinations have been carried out, a streamlined approach to vaccinating all groups in the second phase is planned.
Phase 2 preparation
In terms of future vaccination phases, Gergley said, “We recognize that many patients and members of the public are wondering about their access to COVID-19 vaccines.
“While we have received an allocation this week, we do not definitively know what shipments of vaccines will look like in the future, or how many we will receive. Additionally, we are closely following (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s) vaccine distribution guidance on the three phases of vaccination administration.
“Based on (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s) plan, at this time, patients cannot make appointments to get the vaccine.”
Carlstrom said public health should be getting weekly shipments of varying amounts of both vaccines every week.
For those waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Carlstrom asked for patience.
“We must use our limited resources on the highest-risk and moderate-risk healthcare workers, responders, and individuals. Rest assured, groups that fall within later phases will be given ample opportunity to be vaccinated,” she said.
For those who fall into phase 2 of vaccinations, including those with higher risk conditions such as obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer or who are otherwise immunocompromised, public health and the medical community are working to identify who should fall within this category.
Gergley said clinic providers have been asked to compile lists of their high-risk patients based on specific criteria, she said.
“While they are compiling these lists, we ask for patience from the community, and there is no reason to call any of our clinics regarding vaccinations at this time,” Gergley said.
“HRRMC and Public Health are partnering closely, and we will communicate to the public on next steps when that time comes,” she said.
Carlstrom cautioned plans are subject to change based on supply chain and prioritization is subject to change based on data, science and availability.
When the time comes to receive a vaccination, Carlstrom asked recipients to remember the current vaccines are a two-dose series, so full commitment to vaccination is imperative.
Both Gergley and Carlstrom reminded the public of the continuing need for vigilance in mask-wearing, washing hands and social distancing.
It takes up to two weeks after the second vaccine dose for the vaccine to become as fully effective as possible. Those who have been vaccinated are still vulnerable for that period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.