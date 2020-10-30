The spooks and goblins will have an extra hour for haunting Halloween night as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Since most folks aren’t awake when the time change occurs, turning the clock back Saturday night is recommended.
While we gain an hour with the time change, drivers should be aware of a darker evening commute.
Sunset will be at 5:05 p.m. Sunday and will continue to be earlier through the first three weeks of December.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said drivers should be aware that with the return to Standard Time, more people will be on the road during nighttime hours and gave some safety tips for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
Safety tips include:
• Vehicle headlights should be turned on at dusk, regardless of the time.
• Drivers must stop at pedestrian crosswalks and should make visual eye contact with pedestrians or cyclists before proceeding.
• Drivers should watch for wildlife activity which increases in the evening hours.
• Cyclists should have a headlight and a rear light to be more visible to drivers.
• Cyclists are required to dismount and walk their bike at a crosswalk. If an accident occurs at a crosswalk and a cyclist was on the bike and pedaling, the cyclist is at fault.
• Pedestrians, skateboarders and others should wear bright clothing and reflective materials and use a flashlight to be visible to motorists after dark.
• Pedestrians, skateboarders and others should stay off the phone, especially in intersections.
Colder nighttime temperatures can also play a role in driver safety.
Johnson said road conditions could become more treacherous as melting snow turns to ice.
He asked drivers to be aware of stopping distances at intersections when roads are icy.
Johnson also advised checking tires and recommended investing in new or snow tires if current tires are slick or bald.
“Tires are probably the most important thing for winter driving conditions,” he said.
During inclement weather, Johnson also suggested turning headlights on whenever windshield wipers are being used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.