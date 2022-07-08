Salida City Council unanimously approved the first reading Tuesday and set second reading for July 22 for an ordinance putting a question on the November ballot asking if Salida voters approve selling the Salida Community Center to Salida Senior Citizens Inc. for use as a nonprofit.
“I think the people will really support this,” Councilman Mike Pollock said. “I think it will pass without a problem.”
Councilman Justin Critelli said, “At this point, it just feels like we need to get out of their way.”
Council also unanimously approved a resolution allowing overnight camping at Centennial Park and in the parking lot of Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center July 29-31 for a Salida Cyclones swim meet.
The consent agenda included approval of a special event permit for a Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing Community Block Party July 17 and a contract with Lance’s Recreational Vehicle Repair for the city’s “Open Doors” RV rental program.
Councilman Harald Kasper said he had a question about the Salida Art Festival special event permit in the consent agenda, so that item was moved to new business.
In a letter to the council Jerry Scavezze, Salida Arts Festival director, requested a variance for overnight parking July 15-17 for four to five vehicles either in the parking lot on the far side of the F Street bridge or the Touber Building.
Kasper said of the request, “I’m in full support of the festival; the part I want to talk a little about is the camping thing. I think it’s a bigger theme. I see more and more campers out there on the street; at the same time I hear concerns about missing parking. Now I always say there is enough parking. I wanted to have a discussion and wonder if there could be some monetary participation for renting those parking spots to the people who use them.”
City Administrator Drew Nelson said overnight RV parking was stated in the letter, but the special event permit did not cover camping. He said there was no reason they couldn’t park at any of those sites, or others.
“Our assumption was that they could use the Salida RV Park or any of the other multiple campgrounds in the area, to park there,” Nelson said.
During council member reports, Kasper said, “I realize that we as a city council are not really here to discuss big politics, but the overthrowing of Roe v. Wade, I can’t stay away from making a comment and maybe even a call for action. I realize that there are people that like the decision and people that don’t like the decision. What seems to me as an objective truth is this is a step closer to our constitutional fathers, where we the people were white men that were landowners. And I’m proposing that we just clarify in a resolution that our commitment to inclusion is not working together with this objective. So if someone joins me in that, I would suggest voting on that.
Pollock said he thought it was a good idea and Mayor Dan Shore said, “You have support on that.”
