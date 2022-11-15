Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently added Dr. Jenni Adams to its medical staff.
Adams will provide family medicine and obstetrics care at the HRRMC Salida Health Center, 550 W. U.S. 50. Adams is fellowship-trained in high-risk and surgical obstetrics.
“We are happy to welcome Dr. Adams to our clinic on Highway 50 and the services we provide to the community,” HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said in a press release. “With a fellowship in high-risk obstetrics, she brings a unique skill set to our community for managing a wide range of scenarios for pregnancies and deliveries.”
Adams earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Arizona. She completed her family medicine residency at North Colorado Family Medicine in Greeley, where she trained in a variety of broad-spectrum family medicine departments, including OBGYN, neonatal intensive care and inpatient pediatrics.
Adams completed her high-risk and surgical obstetrics fellowship at Tacoma Family Medicine in Tacoma, Washington.
Appointments with Adams are available by calling 719-530-2022.
