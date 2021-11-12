QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: The Chaffee County Dashboard is showing increases in cases of COVID. Can you tell me why this is happening and who is getting sick? Link: https://datastudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/51ff040d-f850-4a41-ade1-f9cbf1bd8bc4/page/zPEZB.
ANSWER: This month the county is averaging about 15 cases a day. The vast majority of cases are those not vaccinated. The hospital currently has three inpatients with COVID and a 65 percent occupancy rate. The increase in cases is thought to be due to unvaccinated people being less stringent when it comes to following mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing.
QUESTION: Are there any medications coming soon that are specifically designed to be antivirals for COVID?
ANSWER: Several oral antiviral medications for COVID are expected to be approved in the next several months. Independent if one is previously vaccinated, these are to be used if an individual is COVID positive and must be used in the first few days of symptom onset, similar to how Tamiflu works when one is diagnosed with influenza.
So far what we know is from company press releases and not from the FDA or CDC. Pfizer’s drug, Paxlovid, is reported to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent. Merck’s drug, Molnupiravir, reduces these risks by 50 percent.
We do know that these medications do not eliminate the need for vaccinations. Vaccines remain the front line for disease mitigation including transmission and severity of symptoms, including hospitalization and death. Remember that vaccinations prevent the large majority of transmissions and infections. The antivirals are targeted to work only once you are already sick; they are not a preventative measure like the vaccines.
QUESTION: Are there any drugs that are being repurposed for the treatment of COVID?
ANSWER: Several drugs, including colchicine, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, an antidepressant in the SSRI category and interferon, are being studied in clinical trials to see if they would be helpful in the treatment of moderate to severe COVID. These medications, while already on the market for other medical conditions, have not been shown to be effective. The endpoints in the studies looked at reduction of moderate to severe COVID resulting in hospitalization.
QUESTION: “What is the difference in the immunity induced by the infectious route, i.e. getting COVID, and the vaccinated route?”
ANSWER: Two large studies in the last several months, one in Israel and one in the U.S., have analyzed this question with different results. The Israeli study released this summer and still in preprint looked at people who had COVID, people who were vaccinated and people who were both vaccinated and previously had COVID. Their preliminary findings suggest the strongest immunity is in those that had both COVID and been vaccinated. The next highest group is those who had COVID.
An even larger study done in the USA at multiple centers in many states, including Colorado, looked at similar groups and found vaccinated people had stronger and more lasting immunity.
For people who have had COVID but are hesitant to get vaccinated, the question remains as to what would motivate one to get vaccinated. The data shows that those older than 65 should, at the least, get one dose of an mRNA vaccine. Keep in mind that the severity of the COVID symptoms one experienced is not related to the immunity they possess in the future.
The other question, how long does infectious-induced immunity last compared to vaccine-induced immunity, has not been answered as the data is still too early to be analyzed.
QUESTION: A reader asks about side effects he can be expected to have when getting his booster. He mentions that he had a breakthrough case after being fully vaccinated with one of the mRNA vaccines.
ANSWER: While there is data that the booster, whether it be the third vaccine in the case of either mRNA or the second in the case of the J&J, produces fewer side effects, there is currently insufficient data on what the side effects are and their severity after a fully vaccinated person gets a breakthrough case and then gets the booster. Likely within a few months there will be data. What is known, based on Israeli data released this week, is that people with lower antibody levels tend to get breakthrough cases. How high one’s antibody levels need to be to confer immunity is still unknown.
QUESTION: What is the flu season looking like for 2021-22 and does one need a flu vaccine if there wasn’t really any flu last winter?
ANSWER: There are divergent views from medical professionals on what the forthcoming flu season looks like. It is suggested to get a flu vaccine because most of us are not carrying any immunity from last year. One of the reasons there wasn’t much flu last winter was because most people were in lockdown and not out and about like most ordinary winters.
Flu vaccines are available throughout the county at drug stores and Public Health and doctors’ offices. The flu vaccine can be safely given at the same time as a COVID booster.
QUESTION: Are there home testing kits to use before the upcoming holidays to make sure we are all safe visiting and celebrating together?
ANSWER: As reported two weeks ago in this column, there are several tests available. The state will send, for free, two double packs of home rapid-test kits to anyone who requests them. The log-on is easy and takes just a few minutes, if my experience is typical. It is easier to do on a tablet or laptop rather than a phone. The link is: https://COVID19.colorado.gov/COVID-19-testing-at-home.
An example of how to use the kits might be for guests who are coming to your home on the Thursday of Thanksgiving. Anyone traveling or with high exposure to others even though fully vaccinated would use a test on Thursday morning. If positive, they stay home, if negative, one can assume they are negative or at the very least do not have enough viral particles to be able to transmit the virus to others.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
