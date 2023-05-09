Snowpack in the upper Arkansas River Basin was helped by late April snows, which bodes well for the runoff season.
Predictions for the upper Arkansas Basin call for above-normal streamflow driven by substantial snowpack in the basin headwaters region.
While snowpack for the basin as a whole was reported at 84 percent May 1, the upper part of the basin has a higher than median snowpack.
The upper Chalk Creek subheadwaters snowpack was at 104.2 percent of median May 1.
At Chalk Creek the current streamflow forecast is for 114 percent of median for the Arkansas River.
Lower in the basin, less than median snowpack means decreased streamflow to about 61 percent at Cucharas River near La Veta.
With the deeper snowpack in the upper basin, there is a 50 percent chance of above-normal streamflow going into the runoff season from Chalk Creek through Salida, tapering off downstream.
Statewide snowpack, as measured at SNOTEL sites, peaked on April 8, prompting the start of the primary snowmelt runoff season.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer said in the May Water Supply Outlook Report, “This is an incredibly important time of year for water resources.
“In a year like this, some areas may need to be planning activities such as reservoir management with flood potential in mind while in areas with lesser streamflow forecasts conservation may need to be the focus.”
Precipitation for April in the Arkansas River Basin was 71 percent of median, which brings water year-to-date precipitation to 90 percent of median.
Reservoir storage at the end of April was 91 percent of median compared to 92 percent last year.
Despite the moderation, most of the state is expecting well above median runoff in the coming months.
Last summer’s healthy monsoon and wetter soils going into the current water year are helping a persistent above-normal snowpack translate into much greater runoff volumes than have been seen in recent years.
