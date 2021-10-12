Central Colorado Conservancy will celebrate its 20th year of protecting lands and waters in Central Colorado at its annual event and fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson Ranch, a conserved ranch in Poncha Springs.
The event includes a locally sourced catered dinner, live music and a silent auction of experiences such as fly fishing trips, hut trips, backcountry skiing, outdoor meditation retreats, plein air lessons on protected lands, hikes on conserved private lands and more.
For details on the event and to purchase tickets at $50 each, visit https://www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org/annual-event.
Conservancy officials reported in a press release that the organization just surpassed a milestone with its most recent easement that closed last month: Now more than 5,000 acres are in protection forever and 3,000 acres protected in shorter-term agreements, most in Lake and Chaffee counties.
The conservancy cited other statistics highlighting the importance of its work, which focuses on working agricultural lands and maintaining the rural quality of life:
• 97 percent of Chaffee County identified working rural landscapes as important to quality of life.
• 30 percent of agricultural lands in Chaffee have been lost since 1982.
• By 2030 the county’s population is expected to increase by 33 percent.
• 90 percent of farms and ranches in Chaffee County are family owned.
• Nine out of 10 local ranchers want to keep their land in production but face challenges.
• Agricultural landowners manage 63 percent of private lands in Chaffee County.
The conservancy’s most recent impact report can be found at https://www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org/post/2020-impact-report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.