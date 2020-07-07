Artists drew pictures with chalk Saturday at Alpine Park during the Salida Business Association’s Chalk Art Independence Day event. Some rain midway through the event scattered some of the artists, but plenty of their work withstood the droplets.
Joan Lobeck participates in Saturday’s Stationary Mas(k)querade Parade at Thonhoff Park. Spectators could walk around and check out the different floats, opposed to waiting for the floats to pass them by.
Cody Olivas
Cody Olivas
Cody Olivas
Joan Lobeck participates in Saturday’s Stationary Mas(k)querade Parade at Thonhoff Park. Spectators could walk around and check out the different floats, opposed to waiting for the floats to pass them by.
Cody Olivas
Abraham Lincoln hangs out with dinosaurs performing a kick line Saturday during the Stationary Mas(k)querade Parade at Thonhoff Park. The Salida Business Alliance hosted the Independence Day event.
Cody Olivas
Joe Lobeck, left, and Lexee Barrera juggle together on Saturday during the Stationary Mas(k)querade Parade at Thonhoff Park.
