Salida City Council unanimously approved the first reading of two ordinances during its meeting Tuesday: the first to make changes to municipal code regarding inclusionary housing and the second moving forward with the Residences at Salida Bottling Company.
Ordinance 22-05 would amend Chapter 16, Articles 4, 6 and 8 of the city’s municipal code “to further promote the development of workforce housing.”
Bill Almquist, community development director, said during the meeting that in regard to housing issues, “it’s not just about affordability, it is also about supply, with needs across the whole spectrum.”
In a memo to council, Almquist stated that Salida implemented an inclusionary housing ordinance in 2018, which, to date, as resulted in approximately 135 affordable housing units.
The code only addresses affordability at 80 percent of area median income and below, but as of the end of 2021, the median sales price for a home in the county was approximately $560,000, an increase of 30 percent from 2020.
“For reference, assuming a 10 percent down payment, a three-bedroom, $560,000 home would only be ‘affordable’ (allocating no more than 30 percent of annual income) to households earning a minimum of 180 percent AMI (for reference, that is a four-person household making a minimum of $132,300/year),” Almquist stated in the memo.
“Anecdotal information and other data indicates that there is an acute need for rental units up to approximately 100 percent AMI (four-person household making $73,500), and for-sale homes up to 160 percent AMI (four-person household making $117,600).”
Ordinance 22-05 proposes amendments to “strike a balance between the great need for permanently affordable housing units of varying types and prices and economic realities of developing property.”
Some of the amendments include:
• Including condos, duplex conversions and multifamily residential projects in the inclusive housing language.
• Increasing the number of affordable units required in an inclusive housing project from 12.5 percent to 16.7 percent.
• Elimination of fees-in-lieu of built and deed-restricted affordable units as an option to satisfy inclusive housing requirements, except for minor projects and “fractional units.”
• A broader array of deed-restricted price levels for built affordable units.
The council will hear the second reading and conduct a public hearing on the ordinance on April 5.
Ordinance 22-06 is a major impact review for 323 W. First St., a 16-lot major subdivision for the Residences at Salida Bottling Company.
City planner Kathryn Dunleavy presented the ordinance to the council.
Dunleavy said the developer was requesting “flexibility in design of the development” in several ways, including:
• Increased density;
• Increased building height;
• Modification to how building height is measured;
• Increased number of building stories (over that allowed in the overlay zone);
• Decreased front setback;
• Modified schedule of uses;
• Decreased required parking for the proposed commercial use (deviation only necessary for an eating or drinking establishment tenant);
• Deviation from requirement to provide municipal water and sewer facilities within the PD;
• Deviation from requirement to pave the alley.
Dunleavy said in response for these requests, the developer was willing to follow changes that could be made from Ordinance 22-05, including having three inclusive housing units, despite the new changes not having been approved yet.
In other business the council approved a brewpub liquor license for Salida Brewing Company, 228 N. F St. Its representative, Austin Smith, said the business was not going to be brewing on site but had a third party brewing elsewhere, and it would be distributing to local restaurants and liquor stores.
