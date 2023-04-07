Chaffee County staff found Blue Triton Brands to be in compliance in 2022 with the 1041 permit for its water pumping and transportation operations in the Nathrop and Johnson Village areas.
Under the conditions of the permit, which was approved for a 10-year extension in August 2021, the company must submit a report to the county each year.
The report was submitted by the March 1 deadline and reviewed by county staff.
Independent reports by W.W. Wheeler and Associates Inc., a water resource engineering firm in Englewood, and Alpine Eco, a wetland and ecological consulting service with offices in Buena Vista and Denver, were also submitted.
Natural resource manager Larry Lawrence presented the 2022 annual 1041 permit report to Chaffee County commissioners Tuesday with other report contributors.
The presentation began with a report from Chaffee County Planning and Zoning Department made by planner Christie Barton.
Barton said staff found the company to be in compliance with the terms of the permit for 2022.
“Overall, staff determined based on the information presented that BTB had no major noncompliance issues during 2022 and has subsequently fulfilled its obligations under the terms and conditions for year 2 of the 1041 extended permit,” the report stated.
Conservation easement
One sticking point during last year’s review, the establishment of a conservation easement, was satisfied by the filing of required documents Dec. 13, which included the conservation easement and access easement for public use of the parking lot and trails.
The conservation easement will be managed by Bureau of land Management, Lawrence said.
Water augmentation
A discrepancy in the augmentation of water was also addressed.
A January discrepancy of a 2-acre-feet shortage in water replacement was redressed by an over-replacement in December.
Gary Thompson of W.W. Wheeler said over the water year, all water pumped was fully replaced with “imported” water from the Western Slope via Twin Lakes.
Thompson noted there is sometimes a discrepancy between water year, which goes from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, and calendar year data.
Blue Triton pump data showed the Ruby Mountain Spring pump operation drew 90.68 acre-feet for the water year and 98.29 acre-feet for the calendar year, approximately half of the permitted limit of 196.6 acre-feet per year.
The maximum monthly total diversion was 9.3 acre-feet in July. The maximum daily pumping rate was 163 gallons per minute Jan. 27, 2022.
The maximum total daily diversion was 0.65 acre-feet on Dec. 23 for the calendar year and 0.5 acre-feet on Nov. 20 for the water year.
Other considerations under the permit include endowment and programmatic contributions, noxious weed control and efforts to hire locally.
Community contributions
Blue Triton contributed $47,500 to Chaffee County organizations and events, including:
Buena Vista Community Education Assistance Fund: $5,000.
Support Our Salida Schools Science Education Endowment: $5,000.
Chaffee County Housing Authority: $10,000.
National Forest Foundation: $10,000.
Chaffee County water quality, supply and sustainability: $10,000.
Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.: $7,500.
Philanthropic contributions added up to $50,333.32 for the year.
Recipients included:
Chaffee County Community Foundation: $16,666.66.
Collegiate Peaks Trout Unlimited: $5,000.
Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce: $3,500.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County: $3,000.
Quilts of Valor Foundation: $2,500.
Friends of Browns Canyon: $1,500.
Arkansas River Basin Forum: $1,000.
Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District: $500.
An additional $16,666.66 was paid in other Chaffee County philanthropic contributions.
In addition, Blue Triton reported 88,128 bottles of water contributed to various organizations and events.
These included 24,192 bottles to the town of Empire, where a boil order for drinking water was issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in March 2022 due to water treatment plant issues.
The town of Boone, which also had a compromised municipal water system in 2022, received 13,824 bottles of donated water.
Local bottled water recipients have included the Mountain Mania Car Show, Buena Vista Rodeo and Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
Noxious weed management
Noxious weed management was done in conjunction with Chaffee County Noxious Weed Department, overseen by department manager Kayla Malone.
At the bighorn sheep site bull thistle and common mullein were removed by mechanical means and Canada thistle was treated with rust fungus.
The Ruby Mountain Springs site had mechanical removal of resprouted oxyeye daisy, bull thistle and common mullein. A prior application of rust fungus to Canada thistle was recommended to be left undisturbed.
Local hiring
Local hiring efforts for 2022 included expenditure of $7,995 on local advertising at Heart of the Rockies Radio, The Mountain Mail and Craigslist.
Three local drivers were employed and a local part-time springs specialist was hired.
Truck drivers are hired by D.G. Coleman Inc., which oversees the tanker trucking operation between Johnson Village and the Denver bottling plant.
Public comment was accepted after the report was presented, and several members of the public took advantage of the opportunity to raise questions about the reports.
Another opportunity to provide verbal public comment will be offered at the May 2 regular commissioners meeting. Written comment will be accepted until May 1.
A copy of the Blue Triton annual report and the Chaffee County Planning and Zoning Department staff report are available at chaffeecoco.portal.civicclerk.com/event/1024/files and select agenda packet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.