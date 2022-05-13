Streamflow forecasts for the Arkansas River Basin point to below-median conditions as of May 1.
April snowpack in the Arkansas River basin was below normal at 66 percent of median, down from a near-normal 98 percent at the end of March.
Statewide snowpack is below normal at 80 percent of median, similar to May 2021.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service Colorado Water Supply Outlook for May 1 reported a lack of new snow in April, along with a recent accumulation of dust on snow surfaces, has accelerated the loss of snowpack in southern Colorado.
The effects of early snowmelt and previous drought conditions from last year portend lower streamflow runoff forecasts going into the summer months.
Warm and windy conditions combined with unproductive storms over the past month have resulted in precipitation amounts below normal for the central and southern portions of the state.
Precipitation in the Arkansas Basin for April was 57 percent of median, down from 140 percent for March, which brings water year-to-date precipitation to 87 percent of median.
Reservoir storage at the end of April was 92 percent of median compared to 89 percent last year.
Current streamflow forecasts range from 46 percent of median at Trinidad Lake inflow to 110 percent at Chalk Creek near Nathrop, with a basin average of 80 percent.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer said, “This year’s water supply will need to be monitored closely and looked at basin by basin for the remainder of the water year.
“With streamflow forecasts in combination with low reservoir storage, western, and particularly southwestern Colorado, have a difficult supply management situation this year.”
This is a stark change from last month’s precipitation totals for these basins, which were well above normal.
According to the National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chaffee County remains under moderate drought conditions.
The center’s prediction for May 1-July 31 shows most of Colorado will remain in drought conditions throughout the summer.
