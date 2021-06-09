Fires burning in Arizona, southeast of Phoenix, are the cause of the hazy skies in the area, Stephen Rodriguez with the National Weather Service office in Pueblo, said.
Two fires, the Telegraph Fire, which is burning more than 70,000 acres and the Mascal Fire, burning more than 65,000 acres, combined with winds from the southwest, are the cause of smoke in the area.
The Mascal Fire is listed as 23 percent contained, while the Telegraph Fire does not report any containment at this time.
The two fires, which are close to one another, are burning a lot of grass and brush, and both are under investigation as to the cause of the fires.
Rodriguez said the haze will likely stick around tonight and tomorrow, but it will depend on possible shifting winds and the fires.
Air quality as of 3:27 p.m. in Salida is listed as acceptable. However, exposure for 24 hours may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution according to purpleair.com.
