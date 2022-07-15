The Buena Vista Police Department will conduct a large-scale exercise Wednesday at the Buena Vista high and middle schools building.
“The exercise is to train and test our preparedness and protocols for a school violence event,” Police Chief Dean Morgan said.
The exercise will begin early in the morning and use a real-world scenario that most first responders will have to enter into blind, preparing the police department in the case of an actual active shooter event.
The scenario will feature several actors pretending to be wounded and in critical condition, who will be mock treated by ambulances and removed from the scene.
The exercise will coordinate the efforts of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Tactical Team, Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management, Buena Vista School District R-31, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Solvista Mental Health, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, REACH air rescue, Town of Buena Vista, Colorado Department of Corrections, Colorado State Patrol, Red Cross, ClearView Community Church, Salida Police Department and Chaffee County Communications Center (sheriff’s office).
Police will be in full tactical gear and carry weaponry as they perform the exercise. To ensure the most realistic response with the best results, the police will enter the situation without any prior knowledge.
“We sometimes get negative feedback about these sorts of trainings, as the imagery is troubling to some,” Morgan said. “Honestly, these are troubling times we live in, and it is imperative for first responders to train at this level.”
An Everbridge emergency communication system call will be sent out to alert the community about the exercise, and the public is asked to avoid the school so they don’t cause a disruption. Signs will be placed in the area to alert the public of first responder activity.
Colorado law mandates that schools be active in school safety, and this exercise will be a part of that proactive response required by the school and will help the town be prepared in the worst possible case of an active shooter or hostage situation, Morgan said.
“The motto of the BVPD is ‘Fidem vis et honor ad finem,’ or faith, strength and honor until the end. If, God forbid, the unthinkable day should happen in or near our community, we will have trained, we will be prepared, and we will aggressively stop it,” Morgan said.
For more information call 719-395-8654 or email jnyberg@buenavistaco.gov.
