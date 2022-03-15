Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Carlos Pablo Gonzales, 28, of Colorado Springs March 5 on a warrant charging violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Dana Robert Harrison, 23, Nathrop, was arrested March 4 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Tyler Bradley Grimes, 34, Salida, was arrested March 4 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Patrick Hawkins, 72, Coaldale, was arrested March 3 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Myrissa Rene Diamond, 25, Buena Vista, was arrested March 3 on charges of speeding and driving a vehicle under revocation. She was released on a summons.
Richard Ace Wiley Brannon, 34, Salida, was arrested March 1 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,500 bail.
Jason Lee Roecker, 47, Buena Vista, was arrested March 1 on a warrant charging failure to comply/pay. He was held without bond.
Jordan Michael Cunliffe, 31, Buena Vista, was arrested March 1 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
John Phillip Florence Jr., 55, Denver, was arrested March 1 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint and speeding. He was released on a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.