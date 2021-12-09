Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently adjusted restrictive measures related to COVID-19, based on decreasing cases in Chaffee County over the past two weeks.
Changes in hospital protocol include:
• Main hospital: One visitor per patient room is allowed during visiting hours, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Visitors are not permitted to enter the building after 5 p.m.
Patients and visitors are required to have a symptom and temperature screening before proceeding to registration.
• Outpatient Pavilion and outlying clinics: One visitor is allowed to accompany a patient to their appointment.
Patients and visitors should proceed directly to their appointment check-in area for a symptom and temperature screening.
• Emergency Department: One visitor is allowed to accompany the patient.
Patients and visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and be screened at check-in.
• The café is still closed to the general public.
Visitors of patients are allowed to use the café, but must take their meals to-go (i.e. to the patient room, outside or to their car).
This also includes outpatients.
• The HRRMC gift shop remains closed to the general public but is open to outpatients and visitors of patients.
• Masks continued to be required at all times when entering the facilities.
Outpatient services are available at this time.
HRRMC continues to follow direct guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HRRMC will re-evaluate these measures as needed based on the county’s metrics.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, more changes may occur.
For the latest updates visit hrrmc.com or call 719-530-2217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.