Salida city officials announced the city is in the process of developing an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Transition Plan to eliminate barriers to facilities, services and programs.

The plan will include a self-evaluation of existing practices and procedures in all city departments, including Community Development, Public Works, City Management, Parks, Recreation and Facilities departments, a press release stated.

