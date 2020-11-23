by Mountain Mail Staff
For motorists heading south this week, there will be delays on Colo. 17 due to widening and resurfacing by Colorado Department of Transportation, and drivers will be re-routed to U.S. 285.
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the project will be shut down beginning at noon Wednesday and will continue through Sunday. Work will resume Nov. 30.
CDOT said the detour will be in place until further notice, during daylight hours, and that “using the alternate route will help motorists avoid lengthy traffic stops and wait times.” They also said it will increase safety for travelers and construction workers.
For those traveling north on Colo. 17, they will be detoured onto Colo. 112 through Center, west to U.S. 285 and north on U.S. 285 through Saguache.
For those traveling south on U.S. 285, avoid turning south at the Colo. 17 junction and continue on U.S. 285 through Saguache. Southbound travelers can then access Colo. 112 just west of Center, where they can travel east to Colo. 17.
For local traffic, there will be four work zones that they will need to navigate this week.
These include multiple shoulder building crews, asphalt recycling, asphalt paving operations and shouldering newly paved areas.
This work will be going on between milemarker 84.5 and milemarker 118.4.
Local users who may be driving within the area can get a “local travel pass” by asking the traffic control personnel on duty, which will allow them to access the construction zone.
