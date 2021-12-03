Deputy District Attorney Wendy Hickey and defense attorney Riley Selleck discussed a bill of particulars motion filed by the defense in the case of Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo in County Court Tuesday.
Trujillo faces charges from an incident at SHS Sept. 23 for which he is accused of obstructing a police officer and other misdemeanor offenses for his actions involving a youth in crisis and Salida police.
Chaffee County Court Judge Diana Bull stated concerns about the motion and ordered Hickey to file an amended complaint within 21 days, stating their specific subsections of concern.
Selleck told the court that the defense needed clarification on the allegations and charges from the state.
Bull advised the bill of particulars will be revisited if the state’s amended complaint doesn’t clear things up with the defense.
Hickey told the defense that the state is working on an offer in the case.
Bull advised Selleck to review the offer once it has been presented.
The matter was continued to 2 p.m. Jan. 12 for a motions hearing.
