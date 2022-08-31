Mandy Jackson of the Chaffee County Department of Human Services said that while the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is scheduled to return to pre-COVID-19 rates, Gov. Jared Polis has approved an extension of the current rates through the end of September.
With the state and federal public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 ending, Colorado has announced that SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic rates.
“Since March of 2020, households receiving SNAP benefits have been allotted extra emergency benefits due to the pandemic,” Jackson said. “Congress authorized emergency allotments to help meet food needs. These allotments are temporary and will be ending soon, decreasing the total amount of benefits each month for SNAP households in Colorado.
“This means that since March of 2020, those that have been eligible for any amount of food assistance have been receiving the max amount of food based on the number of people in the household. With the public health emergency coming to an end, these amounts will be going back to the pre-pandemic amounts that are based on a family’s income minus countable deductions.”
SNAP serves more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals in Colorado each month by providing money to purchase food and safeguard the well-being of SNAP participants and their families, a press release from the state reported.
Jackson said in Chaffee County, 1,322 households and 2,534 individuals depend on SNAP.
“September emergency allotment SNAP benefits will be distributed to Colorado households beginning Sept. 9 to Sept. 15,” Jackson said. “All current Colorado food stamp recipients are expected to receive their emergency allotment benefits on their electronic benefit transfer card by Sept. 16.”
Jackson said the following options would be a way “to help reduce the impact on households,” including:
• If able to, roll over EBT benefits to the next month. This may help cushion the impact of the reduction in benefits.
• Stock up on nonperishable items now, while households have the additional benefits.
• Stretch food ingredients and plan to use them in more than one meal. This helps save money and reduce food waste.
• Consider freezing your produce to make fruit and vegetables last longer
• Look at unit prices to compare similar products at the grocery store.
SNAP participants can call Chaffee County DHS at 719-530-2500, extension 1, for questions about their benefits.
Anyone interested in helping provide food for those in need can donate money or food items to The Grainery or First Presbyterian Church in Salida, The Mission in Buena Vista or one of the Little Free Pantries on E Street in downtown Salida.
