Bureau of Land Management officials reported Thursday the death of 95 wild horses at the Cañon City Wild Horse and Burro Facility from what, at that time, was a mystery disease outbreak that began Saturday.
Thousands of horses have been quarantined at the facility as a result.
Wild horses at the facility in Cañon City have been infected with an equine influenza virus.
The outbreak began Saturday at the facility, which houses 2,550 horses. Horses gathered from the West Douglas area in fall 2021 are the most impacted, according to a BLM press release.
The BLM began reporting the outbreak on Monday. At that time 57 wild horses had been affected.
Another 18 had fallen to the virus by Wednesday, and the number approached 100 Thursday when the BLM reported that a total of 95 horses had succumbed.
